WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County fought back from a 2-0 deficit to only see its game against Wayne County on Thursday end in a two-all tie.
The Colonels record now stands at 1-4-2 after recording their second draw in a row.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Whitley County sophomore Donavan Alsip cit his team’s deficit to 2-1 just minutes into the second half. Canyon Freels ties the match at one apiece with a penalty kick with just under a minute remaining in the match.
“We had plenty of chances, we are happy to finally have some guys back after a rough week last week,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We are still without several starting players but we are hoping to have the entire team back in time for post-season play.”
