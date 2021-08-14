WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County captured its first win of the season, rolling past Garrard County with a 6-0 victory on Saturday.
After dropping their first two games to both Danville and Russell County, the Colonels came out and took control of the game early, and never looked back.
Johnny Parra recorded a hat trick in the win, finishing with three goals for Whitley County while Canyon Freels added two goals while Jacob Senters finished with one goal.
"We came out ready to play today after a much-needed day off. We took control of the game early with a goal by Canyon Freels," Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. "Johnny Parra, back from injury, added to the attack today with a hat trick and an assist. Canyon Freels ended the day with two goals and an assist. Jacob Senters also had a goal and an assist. Matthew Sawyers and Brent Grimes each had an assist. This was a complete team win, we possessed the ball well and had great movement off the ball. This is what we needed to get back on track and refocus. Now we look forward to playing Barbourville Tuesday on the road."
Freels' header that got past the Lions keeper just five minutes into the contest gave the Colonels an early 1-0 lead. Parra added another header during the 23rd minute to give Whitley County a 2-0 edge. Parra’s goal with just under three minutes remaining in the first half gave his team a 3-0 edge entering halftime.
Senters scored on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half while both Parra and Freels added a goal apiece to wrap-up the win for the Colonels.
Whitley County will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Barbourville.
