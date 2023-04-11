LONDON — What a difference a day makes.
After needing a walk-off hit by Matthew Wright to slip past South Laurel during Monday’s 7-6 win, Whitley County only needed three innings to improve to 2-0 in 50th District play.
The top-ranked Colonels delivered three home runs and 14 hits during Tuesday’s 16-0 victory over the Cardinals, and have now won 12 consecutive games against South Laurel.
Whitley County (14-2) scored three runs in the first inning, added nine more runs in the second inning before finishing the game with four runs in the third inning.
“Baseball is a funny game,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Hats off to our guys for bringing their ‘A’ game today. We were locked in at the plate. We found some barrels tonight. I’ve been waiting for us to break out and hit. Mason (Croley) was good for us on the mound and our defense was solid.”
Mason Croley, Bryce Anderson, and Andrew Stack delivered home runs in the win with Croley going 2-for-3 while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Anderson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored while Stack delivered a 2-for-3 effort with four RBI and two runs scored.
Sam Harp was perfect at the plate, finishing with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
RJ Osborne connected with two hits while driving in a run and scoring once.
Hunter Wilson finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored while Wright scored once and drove in a run.
Shane Parker had two hits and scored three times.
Croley tossed all three innings, allowing a hit while striking out four batters.
Will Alsip had South Laurel’s lone hit. The Cardinals have now lost four in a row, and falls to 9-8 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.