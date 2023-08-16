WILLIAMSBURG — Seven different players scored during Whitley County’s 10-0 rout of Barbourville on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 3-1 as Michael Sawyers led the way with three goals and two assists. Brody Moses added two goals and two assists while Jacob Senters scored a goal and recorded two assists.
Whitley County has now outscored its opponents, 26-5, while Sawyers now has 12 goals so far, and two assists.
Also scoring a goal in the win were Cameron Jones, Canaan Parsons, Luke Faulkner, and Shawn Henderson. Jones, Javon Rider, Rowen Walters, and Tucker Hale each finished with an assist apiece. Keeper Hidro Cunnagin finished with two saves.
“Pleased with the performance overall, we have guys stepping up and providing goals and making the most of opportunities,” Whitley County Michael Branham said. “We had goals from seven different guys and assist from seven different guys as well which shows me how well-balanced we are this season.”
The Colonels will be back in action Thursday at home against Casey County before traveling to play Perry County Central on Saturday.
