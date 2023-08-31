WILLIAMSBURG — Both Whitley County and Harlan County are looking to regain momentum after tough losses last week.
The Colonels put up a fight against North Laurel before falling at home while the Black Bears suffered a slim, 13-12, setback to Hazard.
And now, both teams will square-off Friday at Harlan County with hopes of gaining some momentum before district play begins.
“We played a quality opponent to the wire and did a lot of things well,” Whitley County coach Matt Rhymer said. “Our team prepared really well and played hard. We have to continue doing that moving forward. We have to get a little better each week and keep building the brand that we want to be as a football program.
“To this point, our team has showed improvement each week,” he added. “We have to continue trusting the process of what it takes be successful. We have a lot of areas where we are still hurting ourselves, mainly penalties and turnovers. We have to be disciplined in these areas and get that fixed.”
Regaining momentum against Harlan County is a top priority for the Colonels, according to Rhymer.
Harlan County is a physical team as always.
“We will have to prepare well and execute,” he said. “I believe our guys will compete every time we step on the field, we have to learn how to finish and win. We believe our team will respond this week.
“They have a strong run game and have shown ability to throw a deep ball early in the season,” Rhymer added. “Defensively, they play hard and run to the ball. We have to execute and take care of the football — be physical, get 11 hats to the football, play fast, execute, protect the ball, score in red area, limit penalties.”
