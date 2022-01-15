HAZARD — The new year hasn’t been kind to the Whitley County Colonels.
Since starting the season with a 7-2 mark, the Colonels (7-6) have now dropped four in a row dating back to Jan. 4.
Whitley County saw its losing skid reach four games on Saturday after falling to Paintsville in overtime, 76-74.
“It was a tough loss but our kids played their tails off and I’m so proud of their effort,” Whitley County coach Austin Horn said. “We had an opportunity to pull this game out and just came up short. We will learn from this and finish games like this next time. I saw a great improvement in our team and even though we came up short, we got better.”
The Colonels fell behind 17-11 in the first quarter and 41-32 at halftime before fighting back from a 55-45 deficit in the fourth quarter.
Whitley County went on a 22-12 run behind an 11-point effort from Bryce Anderson during the fourth quarter to force overtime at 67 apiece.
Conner Fugate scored five of his 16 points during the extra period to give the Tigers the slim two-point win.
“I’m proud of our guys and the way we competed,” Horn said. “Down double digits going to the fourth and having an opportunity to win it at the end shows the effort these kids played with. We stepped it up defensively today and need to continue to improve in that area moving forward.”
Braydon Mahan led the Colonels with 22 points while Anderson and Jackson Petrey each scored 16 points apiece. Paintsville’s Colby Fugate led all scorers with 33 points.
The Colonels are scheduled to be back in action on the road Tuesday against Williamsburg.
Paintsville 76, Whitley County 74 OT
Whitley County 11 21 13 22 7 74
Paintsville 17 24 14 12 9 76
Whitley County (74) — Reynolds 5, Anderson 16, Mahan 22, Fuson 9, Petrey 16, Keene 4, Queener 2.
Paintsville (76) — Tharp 11, Col. Fugate 33, Con. Fugate 14, Ratliff 9, Kinner 9.
