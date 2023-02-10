CAMPBELLSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Step by step, and game by game, Eric Swords continues to build the Whitley County Colonels into one of the top teams in the region.
The Colonels (18-8) took another step forward Friday during their 73-63 win over Campbell County, Tenn.
It marked the second time they have beaten Campbell County this season. Whitley County picked up an 81-61 win at home to open the 2022-23 campaign.
“Great win on the road against a big physical team,” Swords said. “Anytime you can go out of state versus a quality opponent and get a win, that’s big for us. Proud of our guys, it’s a tough stretch for us as we got a bunch of games in a short amount of time.”
Whitley County fell behind 21-19 in the first quarter, and 36-32 at halftime before sending the game tied at 50 apiece entering the fourth quarter. Ashton Reynolds and Jamie Fuson each scored five points apiece in the final eight minutes allowing the Colonels to get the win.
Reynolds came up huge for the Colonels, scoring 28 points with 16 of those coming in the second and third quarters combined. Fuson added 20 points while Evan Ellis added 11 points.
Whitley County is scheduled back in action Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Russell County.
