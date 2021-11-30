The Whitley County Colonels picked up their first win of the season in the opening game of the year with a 56-41 win over Leslie County on the road on Monday night.
It was a good win for a young Whitley County squad who returned everyone from their 4-16 season a year ago. With what is still one of the youngest rosters in the 13th Region, with one senior and a bunch of underclassmen, the Colonels are off to a strong start to open the season.
Coach Mark White said that he was happy with his team’s performance on Monday, noting the toughness with which his team played the Eagles.
“I was really pleased with how hard, tough, and together we played,” said White. “Every kid played their heart out.”
Last season, in White’s first year as head coach, the Colonels started off with three straight wins but finished 1-15 the remainder of the year. The defensive effort on Monday shows that this year’s Whitley County squad has improved just one season later.
The 41 points they allowed to Leslie County was the lowest point total they have given up since January of 2020, better than all of their games a year ago.
White said his team’s defensive effort was a step in the right direction.
“To only give up 41 points in our first game, on the road, I was really pleased with,” said White. “I love this group of kids. They’re a lot of fun to coach.”
With the win, Whitley County is now 1-0 to start the year. They’ll return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Jackson County.
