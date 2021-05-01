MONTICELLO — The region’s top-ranked team continued to show why it’s worthy of the Fear ‘Les’ Rankings’ No. 1 billing during Saturday’s 10-0 win over Christian Educational Consortium, and 2-0 loss to Pulaski County.
The Colonels were able to run their win streak to seven games after upending Christian Educational Consortium but saw that streak come to an end after falling to the Maroons.
“It was a good win for us in the first game,” Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said. “We pitched the ball well and played good defense. Petrey and Zehr threw a combined no-hitter.
“In the second game, Bryce Anderson threw five innings of three-hit baseball. I’m proud of how he pitched today. He gave up two unearned runs. We just didn’t hit the ball today. It’s my fault that we weren’t better offensively today. We’re going to go back to work and get rolling offensively. We’ve improved so much on the mound and defensively. It’s a long season, and we want to be swinging the bat at the right time.”
Saturday’s Games
Game One
Whitley County 10, Christian Educational Consortium 0
It only took Whitley County three innings to record its seventh win in a row after rilling to an easy, 10-0 victory.
Caden Petrey and Grant Zehr combined to toss a no-hitter while Luke Stanfill and Bryce Anderson each led the way at the plate with one hit and two RBI apiece.
The Colonels scored four runs in the first inning before using a six-run third inning to secure the win.
Brayden Mahan, Sam Harp, and Matthew Wright each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Mason Croley delivered a hit and Trevor Downs drove in a run.
Game Two
Pulaski County 2, Whitley County 0
Bryce Anderson pitched a gem, scattering three hits while allowing no unearned runs but the Colonels made two crucial errors while struggling at the plate during their 2-0 loss to Pulaski County.
The Maroons scored a run in the second inning and again in the fourth inning while Whitley County (14-6) managed only four hits.
Andrew Stack led the way with two hits while Sam Harp and Anderson both finished with a hit apiece.
