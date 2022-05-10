The Whitley County Colonels put together one of their most impressive games of the season on Monday night when they traveled to North Laurel and came away with a 12-5 victory over the Jaguars in the 13th Region showdown.
It was a matchup between two of the top teams in the 13th Region and the second meeting between the teams. North Laurel won the first game 5-2 early in the season. The Colonels entered the game as winners of seven straight, and showed once again why they are going to be a tough out come postseason.
Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said his team was ready to play on Monday night and he was proud of their effort.
“Our guys were excited to suit up after a rainy weekend,” said Shope. “I am proud of this team and how they love to compete.”
It was a great effort on both sides of the field on Monday. Whitley County collected 17 hits and put together an impressive defensive performance against a good North Laurel lineup.
Pitcher Grant Zehr took the mound for the Colonels and threw a gem. Zehr pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, while allowing his defense to make plays behind him. Landon Siler came on in relief for one inning. Siler allowed three hits and three earned runs in just the one inning pitched.
Shope credited his team for coming out ready to play and putting together a solid, all-around performance against the Jaguars.
“It was a good outing by Grant Zehr and a heck of a job offensively and defensively,” said Shope. “We had 17 hits and zero errors.”
The Colonels came out of the gate and took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a ball hit from Mason Croley that scored Caden Petrey. North Laurel answered in the bottom of the second inning. Walt Hellard singled, scoring Caden Harris and tying the game at 1-1.
Whitley County added another run in the top of the third inning, before their offense opened up the game in the top of the third and fourth.
With the Colonels up 2-1, a single from Sam Harp and a double from Croley added three more runs for Whitley County, extending their lead to 5-1 at the end of the fourth. Zehr singled to score Gavin Hurst to start the fifth inning, moving the score to 6-1. A single from Wright and a double from Harp gave Whitley County three more runs, as they took a commanding 9-1 lead after five innings played.
North Laurel scored their second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth, before the Colonels added three more in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to 12-2. The Jaguars rallied to score three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short, as Whitley County took the 12-5 win.
Wright and Harp powered the Colonels at the plate with a double and three singles apiece. Croley finished with a double and one single. Bryce Anderson added three singles and Tyler Rose singled twice. Andrew Stack and Zehr each singled once.
North Laurel was led at the plate by Eli Sizemore who had two doubles and drove in three runs in the loss. Hellard finished with three singles and Harris had a double. Hurst and Noah Cima each finished with one single.
With the win, Whitley County improved to 22-10 on the year and 9-3 versus regional opponents, losing to North Laurel once and Corbin twice. The Jaguars are now 14-15 on the season.
The Colonels return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Clay County, while North Laurel will play host to Frederick Douglas on Tuesday.
