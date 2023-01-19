PINEVILLE — Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels broke open a close game with Pineville on Thursday by outscoring the Mountain Lions, 29-18, in the fourth quarter en route to a 82-69 win.
The Colonels (12-6) held slim leads throughout the contest, and managed to pull away during the final eight minutes due to Brayden Mahan tossing in 12 of his 14 points while Bryce Anderson scored 11 of his team-best 22 points.
“Great road win for us,” Swords said. “Pineville is always a tough place to come get a win, and coach Levy has his team playing well. Anytime we gapped them, they had an answer. Offensively, we had great balance and shared the ball well. Defensively, we did a good job of tightening up late in the game.”
Whitley County has now won three of their last four games and will switch focus to Friday’s home matchup against Bell County (7:30 p.m. tip-off).
Ashton Reynolds added 13 points in the win for the Colonels while Jamie Fuson scored nine points, and Dre Ellis finished with eight points.
Swords’ squad held a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and led 39-37 at halftime. The Colonels took a 53-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ashton Moser led Pineville (11-5) with 24 points while Sawyer Thompson finished with 16 points.
The Mountain Lions will be back in action Saturday against Paris.
