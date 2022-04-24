HARLAN —Whitley County’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams turned in one of their best efforts of the season during Friday’s Harlan County All-Comers Meet
The Colonels turned in a third-place finish with 82 points while collecting one first-place finish. The Lady Colonels placed fifth with 42 points and one first-place effort.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Harlan All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 175, 2. North Laurel 130, 3. South Laurel 71, 4. Knox Central 54, 5. Whitley County 42, 6. Red Bird 24, 7. Pineville 14, 8. Letcher County Central 7.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
13.48 Kaylee Aslinger 1st
14.33 Autumn Sawyers 5th
100 METER HURDLES
19.74 Abbi Stone 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
58.40 Abbi Stone 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
58.73 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Kaylee Aslinger 4th
SHOT PUT
29-4.5 Chloe Mckiddy 4th
Harlan All-Comers Meet
Boys Team Results
1. Harlan County 224, 2. North Laurel 112, 3. Whitley County 82, 4. Knox Central 41, 5. Letcher County Central 40, 6. South Laurel 21, 7. Pineville 16, 8. Barbourville 11.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Whitley County
200 METER DASH
25.22 Bradley Bisschop 5th
400 METER DASH
56.85 Samuel Haynes 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:52.53 Connor Partin 2nd
3200 METER RUN
11:15.59 Connor Partin 3rd
11:44.71 Alex Standifer 5th
110 METER HURDLES
19.71 Cooper Powell 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
47.43 Cooper Powell 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
47.28 Relay Team 2nd
4X100 METER THROWERS RELAY
53.23 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.66 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-6 Brayden Mahan 3rd
LONG JUMP
16-11 Bradley Bisschop 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
34-9 Bradley Bisschop 4th
33-0.5 Ryan Steely 5th
