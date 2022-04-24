1

The Whitley County Colonels turned in a third-place finish with 82 points during Friday's Harlan County All-Comers Meet while collecting one first-place finish. | File Photo

HARLAN —Whitley County’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams turned in one of their best efforts of the season during Friday’s Harlan County All-Comers Meet

The Colonels turned in a third-place finish with 82 points while collecting one first-place finish. The Lady Colonels placed fifth with 42 points and one first-place effort.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Harlan All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 175, 2. North Laurel 130, 3. South Laurel 71, 4. Knox Central 54, 5. Whitley County 42, 6. Red Bird 24, 7. Pineville 14, 8. Letcher County Central 7.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

13.48 Kaylee Aslinger 1st

14.33 Autumn Sawyers 5th

100 METER HURDLES

19.74 Abbi Stone 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

58.40 Abbi Stone 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

58.73 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Kaylee Aslinger 4th

SHOT PUT

29-4.5 Chloe Mckiddy 4th

Harlan All-Comers Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Harlan County 224, 2. North Laurel 112, 3. Whitley County 82, 4. Knox Central 41, 5. Letcher County Central 40, 6. South Laurel 21, 7. Pineville 16, 8. Barbourville 11.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Whitley County

200 METER DASH

25.22 Bradley Bisschop 5th

400 METER DASH

56.85 Samuel Haynes 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:52.53 Connor Partin 2nd

3200 METER RUN

11:15.59 Connor Partin 3rd

11:44.71 Alex Standifer 5th

110 METER HURDLES

19.71 Cooper Powell 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

47.43 Cooper Powell 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

47.28 Relay Team 2nd

4X100 METER THROWERS RELAY

53.23 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.66 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-6 Brayden Mahan 3rd

LONG JUMP

16-11 Bradley Bisschop 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

34-9 Bradley Bisschop 4th

33-0.5 Ryan Steely 5th

