WILLIAMSBURG — They didn’t hit six home runs like they did the day before, but the Whitley County Colonels pounded out 12 hits with five of those turning into extra base hits during their 12-2 win over Williamsburg.
The Colonels are now 19-2 overall, and 5-0 against 50th District competition. The Yellow Jackets’ record drops to 8-9 overall, and 0-4 against 50th District foes.
Whitley County received another solid pitching effort, this time by Mason Croley, who tossed four innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run to get the win. He also struck out three batters.
Braydn Bargo pitched one inning of hitless and scoreless ball.
Whitley County led 2-1 after the first inning, and entered the bottom of the third inning tied at two apiece before scoring nine unanswered runs.
Sam Harp turned in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Grant Zehr was 2-for-2 with three runs scored while Matthew Wright turned in a two-hit, two RBI effort.
Bryce Anderson was 1-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored while Hunter Wilson finished with a hit and two RBI.
Croley finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored while Andrew Stack had a hit and two runs scored.
RJ Osborne and Shane Parker had a hit and a run scored apiece.
Connor Faulkner led Williamsburg with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run. Henry Bowling and Sydney Bowen each had a hit and a run scored apiece while Landon Walker finished with a hit.
