CORBIN — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament after holding off Middlesboro, 7-4.
It looked as if the Colonels were going to cruise to an easy win after they jumped out to a 6-1 lead after five innings of play.
But Middlesboro kept battling and cut its deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning before Whitley County added an insurance run in the seventh inning.
The Colonels (33-4) used six pitchers in the win with Sam Harp starting the game and getting the win after tossing three innings. He allowed two hits and no runs, and struck out two batters.
Bryce Anderson was 2-for-3 at the plate while Hunter Wilson turned in a 2-for-4 effort while driving in a run.
Harp finished with a hit and two RBI while Mason Croley had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Mathew Wright finished with a hit and scored twice while Shane Parker had a hit. Grant Zehr also scored in the win.
Conner Winterberger, Malachi Coots, and Case Bayless each drove in a run apiece for the Yellow Jackets (16-11).
