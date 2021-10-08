SOMERSET – Southwestern High School put the game into a running clock late in the first half to earn an easy 50-16 win over Whitley County on Friday at the Reservation. The Warriors remain undefeated in district play, while the Colonels are still searching for their first district victory.
The Warriors racked up 331 yards in the game, while holding Whitley County to only 53 yards.
Southwestern sophomore Christian Walden rushed 67 yards and scored two touchdowns, while Warrior sophomore quarterback Collin Burton threw for 72 yards with two touchdown passes and a rushing score.
In the opening quarter, Burton scored on a nine-yard touchdown run and completed a 11-yard touchdown pass to junior Maison Hibbard.
Walden scored on a 20-yard run to open the second quarter. On the next series, the Colonels fumbled a punt into the end zone for a safety. On the Colonels' pursuing kick-off to the Warriors, Southwestern senior Conor Crisp returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown.
With 44 seconds still left in the opening half, Burton threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Tanner Wright to put Southwestern up 36-0.
Southwestern scored on their first possession of the second half when Walden scored his second rushing TD of the game. Walden scored on a 35-yard run to put the Warriors up 43-0.
Whitley County finally got on the board with 2:56 left in the third period when junior Mason Croley ran into the end zone from 46 yards out. After a two-point conversion run by senior Caden Petrey, Whitley County still trailed 43-8.
The Warriors opened up the fourth quarter with an early score when sophomore Collin Hibbard scored on a one-yard run.
With 57 seconds left in the game, Whitley County scored on a 22-yard pass play from Petrey to sophomore Christian Grubb. The Colonels scored another two-point conversion on a Croley run to put the final score at 50-16.
For Southwestern, senior Giddeon Brainard rushed for 49 yards, Tanner Wright rushed for 44 yards, Collin Burton rushed for 27 yards, and Connor Crisp rushed for 26 yards. Wright caught three passes for 34 yards with a TD, Dylan Bland caught two passes for 22 yards, Maison Hibbard caught two passes for 18 yards with a TD. Junior kicker Caleb Moore hit all four of his extra points. Ryan Anderson completed two passes for 22 yards.
For Whitley County, Caden Petrey completed three passes for 12 yards with a passing TD. Mason Croley rushed for 25 yards with a TD. Christian Grubb caught one pass for 22 yards and scored a touchdown. On defense, Petrey had an interception.
Southwestern (6-1, 2-0) will travel to South Laurel High School next week, while Whitley County (1-6, 0-2) will host North Laurel High School.
