LEXINGTON — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels picked up a big road win on Friday, knocking off 11th Region power Dunbar, 5-4.
The Colonels scored three runs in the first inning, withstanding two rallies by the Bulldogs to pull off the slim one-run victory.
Pitcher Grant Zehr tossed six and two/thirds of an inning allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out one to pick up the win. Landon Siler got the save by recording an out while allowing a hit.
“It was good to see Grant throw a great game,” Shope said. “It was a good win for our guys. We came out and competed from the first pitch. Our guys are starting to realize at the right time that we can compete with anyone. That’s a good sign as postseason approaches.”
Caden Petrey hit another home run for Whitley County while finishing with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Sam Harp was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Matthew Wright was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Andrew Stack delivered a hit, and two RBI while Mason Croley and Bryce Anderson finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.