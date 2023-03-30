HARLAN — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels became the first 13th Region team to win 10 games thanks to a three-inning, 16-0, victory over Harlan County.
The Colonels (10-1) scored three runs in the first inning and nine runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a four-run third inning.
Whitley County outhit the Black Bears, 12-1, while taking advantage of five errors.
Mason Croley got the win on the mound, tossing all three innings while surrendering one hit. He also struck out four batters.
Bryce Anderson went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Grant Zehr went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Sam Harp had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Matthew Wright had a hit, three RBI, and a run scored.
Andrew Stack finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while RJ Osborne collected a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Shane Parker finished with two RBI and three runs scored.
Jonah Swanner had Harlan County’s lone hit of the game.
