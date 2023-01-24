WILLIAMSBURG — When Eric Swords took over as head coach of the Whitley County Colonels, one of his goals was to make his Colonels a contender in the 50th District.
His Colonels met the goal after beating South Laurel back-to-back for the first time in nearly 12 years, thanks to a 57-56 overtime win on Tuesday.
The last time Whitley County had beaten the Cardinals in consecutive games was way back on February 22, 2011, and now more than 11 years later, the Colonels have set themselves up for a huge 50th District game at home against Corbin on Friday.
The Redhounds currently hold a 4-1 mark in 50th District play while Whitley County is 2-1, and South Laurel is 2-2.
A win over Corbin would put Whitley County in first place for the 50th District’s top seed.
“Our kids battled hard,” Swords said. “It was a total team effort of everyone, from our team, to fans, and support from everyone. I’m proud of our school.
“Now we got to focus on a big game with Corbin on Friday,” he added. “Need all of Colonel Nation there to support.”
The game was close throughout with Whitley County chipping away at South Laurel’s lead.
The Cardinals built a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter as Jordan Mabe scored 10 of his 14 points during the period.
The Colonels cut their deficit to 26-19 at halftime after 3-pointers from Jamie Fuson, Jackson Petrey, and Ashton Reynolds.
Six points by Petrey in the third quarter allowed Whitley County to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 37-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Swords’ squad continued to fight back in the final eight minutes of regulation as Fuson came up clutch, scoring seven points during the period while hitting a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime tied at 50 apiece.
Bryce Anderson’s 3-pointer turned out to be the key shot in overtime, allowing the Colonels to escape with a one-point win.
Fuson and Brayden Mahan led Whitley County with 13 points apiece while Petrey scored 11 points, and Reynolds added nine points.
Caden Jones led South Laurel with 16 points while Mabe finished with 14 points. Parker Payne added 11 points while Josh Steele finished with seven points.
The Colonels will be back in action Friday at home against Corbin. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Cardinals will host North Laurel Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.