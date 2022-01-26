MIDDLESBORO — It was a great night for the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday, when they traveled to Middlesboro to take on the Yellow Jackets in the 13th Region matchup.
Entering the game, Whitley County was on an eight-game losing streak, but a strong performance from the Colonels snapped the losing streak and gave them their first win since December.
The 58-56 win serves as the second win against a regional opponent this season. Their first win came in the second game of the season when they defeated Jackson County 92-91 in a nailbiter.
Middlesboro was in control of the game from the opening tip and maintained the lead throughout much of the four quarters. The Yellow Jackets were up by one at the end of the first and led 31-23 at the half.
The Colonels started to show some signs of life in the third quarter, climbing back to cut the lead to 42-38 heading into the fourth.
Whitley County saved its best effort for last. The Colonels were able to take over the lead in the game’s final minutes and pulled away for a 58-56 win.
The win gives Whitley County a record of 8-10 on the year. They will return to action on Friday when they travel to take on Corbin in a 50th District game.
