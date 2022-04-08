MYRTlE BEACH, SC — Whitley County had a chance to finish its spring break trip participating in the Cal Ripken Experience with a perfect 4-0 mark but North Bullitt played spoiler on Friday, defeating the Colonels, 4-2.
Whitley County finished its stay in South Carolina with a 3-1 mark but saw its six-game win streak come to an end with the two-run setback.
The Colonels (10-6) will attempt to get back to their winning ways on Monday with a 50th District home matchup against Williamsburg.
Jeremy Shope’s squad fell behind, 3-1 after two innings of play before cutting its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third inning.
North Bullitt added an insurance run in the fifth inning to secure the win.
Sam Harp turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while Mason Croley went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Caden Petrey collected two hits and scored once while Bryce Anderson drove in a run.
