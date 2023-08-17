WILLIAMSBURG — It wasn’t a win, but it wasn’t a loss either.
Whitley County saw its record move to 3-1-1 after finishing in a five-all tie with Casey County on Thursday.
Brody Moses scored two goals in the win while Matthew Sawyers, Luke Faulkner, and Jacob Senters each scored in the tie.
Keeper Canaan Parsons had 21 saves while Sawyers led the Colonels with two assists. Trent Hill, Javon Rider, and Moses each finished with an assist apiece.
“We scored a couple goals early on but each time we scored Casey County responded with a goal,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We made some crucial errors late in the first half that allowed Casey County a 5-2 lead at half.
“We finally woke up and played extremely well the second half, we managed three hard fought goals in the second half and kept them scoreless to end the game at 5-5. I’m not pleased with the tie by any means but I’m proud of how we fought back from three goals down and never gave up.”
The Colonels will be back in action in the road Saturday against Perry County Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.