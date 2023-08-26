WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel captured its third consecutive win in a row against Whitley County for the first time in the football program’s history after outlasting Mother Nature, and the Colonels, with a 19-7 win.
Inclement weather kept the game from starting on time, and it finally kicked off a little bit after 10 p.m.
Once it did begin, both teams struggled on offense until North Laurel’s Treyshawn Holmes-Evans heated up and led the way with three rushing touchdowns.
Whitley County got as close as 12-7 before Holmes-Evans’ third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter gave the Jaguars a 12-point cushion they never relinquished.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Laurel got on the scoreboard first as Holmes-Evans scored on a four-yard run to give his team a 6-0 lead with 4:23 remaining in the first half.
Holmes-Evans continued his impressive game, pushing North Laurel’s lead to 12-0 with a 15-yard rushing touchdown at the 6:57 mark of the third quarter.
The Colonels finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter at the 4:25 mark as Dee Parker found paydirt from five yards out to cut Whitley County’s deficit to 12-7.
But it didn’t take the Jaguars long to find the endzone once again, as Holmes-Evans hit the trifecta, scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give his team a 19-7 advantage.
Neither team found the endzone the remainder of the game as North Laurel evened its record to 1-1 while the Colonels fell to 1-1.
The Jaguars will host Franklin County Friday while Whitley County will travel to play Harlan County.
