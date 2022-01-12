The Whitley County Colonels went on the road to Bath County on Tuesday night and left with a 79-69 loss to the Wildcats.
The Colonels entered the night as winners of four of their past six games, including racking up two wins in the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic in Larue County over Christmas break.
Whitley County took on Corbin in their first district game last Monday and lost to the Redhounds, 74-60, in the 50th District showdown.
On Tuesday, Whitley County fell behind 38-33 at the half. Bath County came out in the second half and maintained control of the ball game, taking the 79-69 win.
With the loss, the Colonels are now 7-4 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to Manchester to take on Clay County in the 13th Region matchup. The Tigers are struggling this season with a record of just 3-11.
Clay County has won eight straight games against the Colonels, dating back to 2011, but things may be different this Thursday.
