WILLIAMSBURG — A late rally from the Jackson County Generals knocked off the Whitley County Colonels on Thursday night in a matchup between the 13th Region teams.
The Colonels trailed most of the first half, but made a run in the third quarter and were up by two with just a minute left in the game before Jackson County scored the last four points of the night on their way to the 68-66 win.
It was the second time the two teams have met this season. In Whitley County’s second game of the year, they came out on top of their highest-scoring game of the season in a 92-91 over the Generals. While Thursday was more of a defensive effort, it was just as exciting with Jackson County prevailing in this one.
The Colonels were led by a trio of players who reached double figures. Brayden Mahan led all scorers with 20 points in the win. Trevor Downs finished the night with 18 points, while Jackson Petrey added 12.
Jackson County came out strong to start the game. Juke Lakes scored eight of his 13 points in the opening period, helping the Generals to a 24-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Whitley County’s defense tightened up in the second quarter, limiting Jackson County to just three made field goals in the period. Five points from Mahan paced the Colonels in the second, as they cut the lead to 31-28 at the half.
The third quarter was all Whitley County. Mahan heated up with nine of his 20 points in the quarter and Petrey and Downs each added five, as the Colonels battled back to take the lead midway through the quarter. Jackson County was able to hang tough and tie the game at 51-51 heading into the fourth.
The Colonels led for much of the fourth quarter. Up 66-64 with just under a minute left in the game, a free throw from the Generals cut the lead to 66-65. Jackson County got the back and a three-pointer from Colby Bales with eight seconds left in the game put the Generals ahead 68-66. Whitley County failed to score on the following possession, losing 68-66.
With the win, the Colonels fell to 12-15 on the year. They will take on Pineville at home in their final regular-season game before playing Corbin next Tuesday in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
Jackson County 68, Whitley County 66
Jackson County 24 7 20 17 68
Whitley County 15 13 23 15 66
Jackson County (68) — Adkins 23, Lakes 13, Bales 16, Summers 3, Madden 7, Hammonds 2, Cunagin 4, Collet 4.
Whitley County (66) — Mahan 20 Downs 18, Petrey 12, Reynolds 8, Fuson 6, Queener 2.
