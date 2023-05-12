WILLIAMSBURG — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels will enter postseason play with an 11-game win streak, along with a program-best 31-3 record after cruising past Jackson County, 14-4, on Friday.
The Colonels possess a No. 1 ranking in the 13th Region along with a No. 8 state ranking.
Whitley County will face off against Williamsburg at home in semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start with the Colonels coming away with two wins against the Yellow Jackets this season — 21-5, and 12-2 respectively.
“Great way to end the season with 12 hits through five innings,” Shope said. “I’m excited for the way our bats are coming back around. It’s time for postseason. So proud of these guys and how they have finished the regular season. To win 31 out of 34 games says a lot about this team. We will now turn the page and get ready for the next chapter. We played a good schedule and will be ready for postseason.”
Whitley County overcame three errors by pounding out 12 hits in the win while three pitchers limited the Generals to only three hits and one earned run.
Tyler Rose allowed three hits and one earned run in two innings of work while Luke Lambdin and Sam Harp combined to pitch the final three innings, surrendering no hits or no earned runs while combining to strike out five batters.
RJ Osborne turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Harp was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI while Andrew Stack had two hits and one RBI. Bryce Anderson delivered a double, and a triple while scoring once. Hunter Wilson connected with a home run while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Mason Croley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Matthew Wright had a hit and scored twice. Grant Zehr also scored twice in the win.
