Whitley County Colonels Soccer
John Crisologo

SOMERSET — Injuries continue to take a toll on the Whitley County Colonels.

After starting the season with a 5-2-1 mark, the Colonels have now lost three in a row after falling to Somerset, 10-0, on Tuesday.

It marked the second time in three games Whitley County has been shut out, and now the Colonels (5-5-1) have dropped three straight games.

Whitley County will attempt to get back on track Saturday on the road at 6 p.m. in a key 49th District matchup with Corbin.

