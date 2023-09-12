SOMERSET — Injuries continue to take a toll on the Whitley County Colonels.
After starting the season with a 5-2-1 mark, the Colonels have now lost three in a row after falling to Somerset, 10-0, on Tuesday.
It marked the second time in three games Whitley County has been shut out, and now the Colonels (5-5-1) have dropped three straight games.
Whitley County will attempt to get back on track Saturday on the road at 6 p.m. in a key 49th District matchup with Corbin.
