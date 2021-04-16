WILLIAMSBURG — It looked as if Whitley County was in a position to cruise to an easy road after the Colonels built a 5-1 cushion going into the fifth inning of Friday’s matchup with Wayne County.
But the Cardinals had a rally left, and made good of it, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning tied the game at five apiece before adding three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure an 8-5 win over a stunned Whitley County squad.
The loss turned out to be the Colonels’ second in a row while Whitley County fell to 7-5 overall.
Caden Petrey led the Colonels with two doubles, two RBI, and one run scored while Bryce Anderson finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Andrew Stack also had two hits while finishing with one run scored. Sam Harp and Luke Stanfill each drove in a run apiece while Mason Croley, Matthew Wright, Trevor Downs, Brayden Mahan each finished with a hit apiece.
Five pitchers threw for Whitley County in the loss with Anderson tossing three innings while allowing only two hits and one earned run. He finished with two strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.