PADUCAH — Whitley County dropped its first game in the Mustang Invitational after falling to Russell County, 7-0, on Thursday.
The Colonels (5-2) were 2-0 in the invitational before falling to the Lakers.
Whitley County only had one hit (Matthew Wright) in the loss while Mason Croley took the loss on the mound, surrendering three hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters in four innings of work. Luke Stanfill pitched an inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs while Tyler Rose tossed an inning, one hit and one earned run while striking out two batters.
The game was scoreless u til the top of the fourth inning when Russell County scored four runs. The Lakers followed with two more runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.