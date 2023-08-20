HAZARD — Whitley County dropped a 6-3 heartbreaker during semifinal play of the Kentucky 2A Sectional 7 Tournament with a 6-3 loss to Perry Central.
The Colonels (3-2-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Commodores followed with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Whitley County fought back and tied the game at three apiece in the second half before Perry Central rallied and scored three unanswered goals to pick up the win.
“We started off strong having multiple chances while keeping them from scoring. We finally connected on a Cameron Jones free kick to take a 1-0 lead,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “Around midway through the first half, one of Perry County’s players shoved a Whitley player, he then punched another Whitley player. The Perry County player got a red but so did our defensive captain, Cameron Jones, for stepping in to protect the punched Whitley player. Still really unsure of why or what caused the issue.
“After a delay, we simply could not focus enough to hold them off,” he added. “They scored three quick goals and by halftime it was 3-1. We battled back like we did against Casey County and managed to even the score at 3-3. Around 10 minutes left in the game they scored, and it took all the wind out of us, they scored two more times in the last few minutes. It’s very disheartening to work so hard and be so close and fall short. We couldn’t get over whatever happened in the first half. I fully believe had the Perry player not attacked one of our players that we would’ve won that game. Worse is that it puts one of our best defenders out against South Laurel on Tuesday.”
Thursday’s Game
It wasn’t a win, but it wasn’t a loss either.
Whitley County saw its record move to 3-1-1 after finishing in a five-all tie with Casey County on Thursday.
Brody Moses scored two goals in the win while Matthew Sawyers, Luke Faulkner, and Jacob Senters each scored in the tie.
Keeper Canaan Parsons had 21 saves while Sawyers led the Colonels with two assists. Trent Hill, Javon Rider, and Moses each finished with an assist apiece.
“We scored a couple goals early on but each time we scored Casey County responded with a goal,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We made some crucial errors late in the first half that allowed Casey County a 5-2 lead at half.
“We finally woke up and played extremely well the second half, we managed three hard fought goals in the second half and kept them scoreless to end the game at 5-5. I’m not pleased with the tie by any means but I’m proud of how we fought back from three goals down and never gave up.”
The Colonels will be back in action in the road Saturday against Perry County Central.
