After a 9-5 loss to Danville in an offensive showdown on Wednesday, the Whitley County Colonels got into a defensive struggle against Russell County, dropping a 1-0 match Thursday night.
It gave the Colonels two straight losses on the season, but they have shown they have what it takes to compete in what have been two nail-biting losses.
Coach Michael Branham said the timing of the start of the season, combined with two road trips early on, made for a difficult week for Whitley County.
“We are coming off a rough couple of days between school starting this week and two back-to-back long-distance away games,” said Branham. “Against Danville, we kicked it into gear too late and couldn’t fully recover. Tonight, we allowed Russell County to control how we played.”
The five goals scored against Danville on Wednesday proved that the Colonels are a team that can string goals together in a hurry, but that was not the case on Thursday night. The one goal from the Lakers was enough to put Whitley County away.
Branham said that missing an injured player and a lack of aggression from his squad hurt their ability to score on offense.
“We had a key player out tonight with an injury and that hurt our attack,” said Branham. “We weren’t aggressive on the attacking end and unfortunately, we allowed the lone goal that went on to cost us the game.”
Overall, the Colonels will put two losses behind this week and look forward to their first home game, which takes place this Saturday at noon against Garrard County.
“We hope to recover and get on the right track Saturday against Garrard in our first home game of the season,” said Branham.
