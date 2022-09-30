With 49th District Tournament play on the horizon for next week, Whitley County Coach Kelly Sawyers took the safe route and decided to rest some of her starters during Thursday’s match with Clinton County.
Even with some of the starters recovering from some injuries, the Lady Colonels managed to pull out a 5-0 win. Whitley County has now won a season-best four games entering next week with its record improving to 8-9.
“We have a lot of players recovering from injuries right now, so we didn’t want to take the chance of a reoccurring injury happening before districts on a Monday,” Sawyers said. “We depended on our subs to fill in and I think they did a great job.”
Autumn Sawyers, Ryleigh Petrey (two goals), Cali Nugent, and MaKenzie Lunsford each scored in the win while Sawyers led the way with three assists and Petrey and Makayla Strunk each finished with one apiece.
