The Whitley County Colonels used a big performance at the plate to defeat the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets, 14-1, on Monday in the 50th District matchup.
The Colonels finished the game in just five innings, due to the 10-run rule. It was their first district win of the season and the first of a two-game series against Williamsburg.
Whitley County got 14 hits from their offense, led by Bryce Anderson who finished the night with a triple, a double, and a single, while driving in five runs. Matthew Wright added two doubles, while Tyler Rose had a triple and two singles.
Mason Croley finished with a double, while Sam Harp, Greg Zehr, Andrew Stack, and Trevor Downs each singled once. Wright and Downs each drove in two runs, and Harp, Croley, Stack, and Rose each had one run batted in.
Coach Jeremy Shope said the difference in the game was his team’s ability to put the bat on the ball and get timely hits with runners on base.
“We came out and hit the ball well,” said Shope. “We barreled up several balls for extra base hits. I’m proud of our guys for coming with the right approach.”
Williamsburg was the first team to get on the board, when a pair of eighth-graders came through at the plate. Henry Bowling started the game off with a single, and brought home Isaiah Sizemore two batters later to give the Yellow Jackets an early 1-0 lead.
After giving up the run in the first inning, Caden Petrey held Williamsburg scoreless in the second inning, on his way to taking the win on the mound for the Colonels. Croley came on in relief and pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out four batters. Landon Siler pitched the final inning for Whitley County, striking out two of his three batters faced.
Down 1-0 to the Yellow Jackets, Whitley County stormed back in the second inning, scoring seven runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Anderson. Anderson tripled in his next at-bat in the bottom of the third inning, helping Whitley County extend their lead to 10-1 through three.
A single by Zehr and a double from Anderson pushed the Colonels’ lead to 14-1 in the bottom of the fourth innings. Siler held Williamsburg scoreless in the top of the fifth, ending the game and giving Whitley County the easy win.
Sizemore led the Yellow Jackets with two singles. Bowling and Landon Walker each singled once.
With the win, the Colonels improved to 9-7 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Williamsburg is now 4-4 on the year and 0-1 in district play. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at Williamsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.