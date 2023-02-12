WILLIAMSBURG — With his team playing its second contest in as many days, Whitley County coach Eric Swords didn’t expect to see his Colonels play at the top of their game during Saturday’s matchup against Russell County.
At times they did, at times they didn’t, but the Colonels did just enough to improve to 19-8 while knocking off the Lakers in the process, 86-77.
The Colonels are winners of fourth straight with hopes of making it five in a row on Monday against Apostolic Christian, Tenn.
“We had a sluggish defensive effort, but great to still be able to get a win,” Swords said. “We know we have to play better going forward. JP and Evan did a great job on the boards. Offensively, we continued to share the ball well. Defensively, we struggled, not making excuses for our guys, but we are wore down. Got to get some rest and get back at it on Monday.”
Whitley County managed to get some breathing room after building a 17-16 edge in the first quarter.
The Colonels outscored the Lakers, 29-18, in the second quarter while holding a 46-34 cushion at halftime.
Russell County cut its deficit to, 61-54 in the third quarter before Swords’ squad wrapped up the win in the fourth quarter.
Ashton Reynolds continued his impressive senior campaign, leading Whitley County with 25 points. Evan Ellis finished with 17 points, and eight rebounds while Jamie Fuson had 11 points, and Brayden Mahan scored 10 points.
The Colonels finish the last week of regular season against Apostolic Christian, Harlan County (away) on Tuesday, and at home against Cordia on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.