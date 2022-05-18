After losing twice to the Corbin Redhounds during the regular season, the Whitley County Colonels avenged their losses when it mattered the most, defeating Corbin in the finals of the 50th District Tournament on Tuesday.
The Colonels saved perhaps their best performance of the year to take the district title in the 14-4 victory that ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
The loss is similar to the same situation a year ago when Whitley County defeated the Redhounds twice in the regular season, but lost to them in the district tournament. The Colonels went on to win the region one week later.
For Coach Jeremy Shope, the win was another chance for his team to play, and means they will be able to start the regional tournament at home next week.
“It was a good win for our ball club. It ensures us a first round region home game,” said Shope. “I’m glad for our seniors who get to play one more home game.”
Entering the game with 12 consecutive wins, the Colonels kept that momentum rolling to open the game. Whitley County scored 10 runs in the top of the first, essentially putting the Redhounds away before they even had a chance to get going.
Corbin made a pitching change after Whitley County took a 6-0 lead in the first, but the Colonels added four more runs to take the 10-0 lead. Andrew Stack and Sam Harp both hit home runs in the first inning to highlight the offensive explosion from Whitley County.
After Corbin scored one run in the bottom of the inning, the Colonels added two more runs in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fifth, taking a 14-1 lead. The Redhounds scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t quite close the gap, as Whitley County cruised to the 14-4 win.
Tyler Rose led Corbin at the plate with a home run, a triple, and a single. Harp finished the night with a homer and a single, while Stack added a home run. Caden Petrey had two doubles and Mason Croley finished with a double and a single. Bryce Anderson added one single.
Stack and Petrey each drove in three runs for the Colonels. Harp and Anderson had two runs batted in, while Croley, Rose, and Matthew Wright each drove in one.
Petrey had a big performance on the mound, keeping Corbin at bay for much of the game. The Redhounds entered the night as the highest scoring offense in the region, but Petrey limited them to just five hits through four and two-thirds innings. After Corbin added three runs in the bottom of the fifth, Grant Zehr came in to finish out the inning.
Corbin was led at the plate by Kade Elam who had a double and a single. Cameron Combs added two singles, while Walker Landrum, Jacob Baker, Evan Poore each singled once.
Shope said he has enjoyed watching his team come together and mesh these past few weeks, as they seem to be playing their best baseball of the season.
“Our kids are playing for each other and it is fun to watch. We’re going to celebrate tonight and then we’re going to get ready for the regional tournament,” said Shope. “The support of our community has been great. I can’t wait for them to show out for the home region game.”
