CORBIN — Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels hit on all cylinders during Monday’s 90-58 rout of Lynn Camp.
The Colonels captured their third win in a row, and improved to 4-1 after seeing 10 players score in the blowout victory.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, fell to 2-4, while dropping their third consecutive game.
Whitley County’s Ashton Reynolds dominated throughout, leading his team with 34 points, hitting two 3-pointers while knocking down 10-of-13 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Brayden Mahan added 13 points for the Colonels while Bryce Anderson finished with 11 points. Dre Ellis added a 10-point scoring effort while hitting two 3-pointers. Ethan Keene knocked down three 3-pointers, and finished with nine points.
Whitley County finished with eight 3-pointers in the win.
“Our guys did a great job setting the tempo defensively,” Sword said. “When we play with that type of intensity and share the basketball we are really good. With this group we want to accomplish things that haven’t been done in a long time here. To accomplish that we need to pick off some smaller things. Our group was 0-3 at LC so it’s great confidence for our guys going forward.
“Extremely proud of how we are coming together as one,” he added. “We have a bunch of guys who can play and they are sacrificing for the greater good of the team, whether that’s minutes or shots.”
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle’s 21 points while Duane Sparks added 17 points.
The Wildcats struggled from the free-throw line, hitting only 17-of-32 shot attempts.
The Colonels’ perimeter defense also limited Lynn Camp to only one made 3-pointer.
Whitley County will be back in action Thursday on the road against Knox Central while the Wildcats will attempt to get back on track at home Saturday against Thomas Walker.
