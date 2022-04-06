The Whitley County Colonels turned in their best offensive performance of the season when they took on the Elgin Academy in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Whitley County capitalized on Elgin’s eight errors on the night and was able to put the bat on the ball all throughout the lineup. The Colonels exploded at the plate, belting 11 hits and driving in 10 of their season-high 16 runs in the 16-2 victory that went just five innings.
Mason Croley led the Colonels at the plate with a home run and a single, Andrew Stack finished the night with two doubles. Tyler Rose had two singles, while Bryce Anderson, Sam Harp, Landon Siler, Logan Bennett, and Trevor Downs all had one single apiece.
Croley drove in three runs in the win, while Stack had two runs batted in. Anderson, Siler, Bennett, Downs, and Caden Petrey all drove in one run apiece.
Taking care of business on the mound for Whitley County was Rose. He pitched a complete game five innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run, while striking out five batters.
The first inning was a great example of how the rest of the game was going to go between the two teams. Whitley County’s first two batters recorded outs, but with just one out remaining in the inning, the Colonels were able to string together some runs.
Harp was hit by a pitch and Croley was walked to put two men on with two outs. Matthew Wright hit a grounded ball to third base, but an error allowed him to reach first and score Harp and Croley to give the Colonels the 2-0 lead.
Stack’s double on the next at-bat brought home Wright, extending the lead to 3-0, and Stack was able to come home on a single from Downs, pushing the lead to 4-0. Siler scored on the next at-bat after a hit ball from Rose got away from the Elgin pitcher, putting the Colonels up 5-0 after one.
Whitley County went on to score one run in each of the next two innings, to take a 7-0 lead, before having their best inning of the night, scoring nine runs in the top of the fourth, as they cruised to the 16-2 win.
With the win, the Colonels are now 10-5 on the year. They have now won their first three games while in Myrtle Beach.
