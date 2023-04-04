Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels were in an old-fashioned shootout during Tuesday’s matchup against Hickman County.
The two teams combined to score 19 runs while connecting with 20 hits, as the Colonels did just enough to pull out a 12-7 win.
Whitley County (12-1) ran its win streak to four games after rallying from a 7-6 deficit while scoring six unanswered runs.
“We had a tough start today,” Shope admitted. “Hats off to our guys who came in to pitch and for our finding a way at the plate. We battled through a lot of adversity today with some of it self inflicted. At the end of the day, we have to learn and get ready for the next one.”
The Colonels tagged Hickman County’s pitching for three runs in the top of the first inning while Hickman County answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-3 lead. Whitley County struck for three runs in the top of the third inning to take a short-lived 6-5 advantage as Hickman County answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to reclaim a 8-6 advantage.
The Colonels took control of the game with two runs in the fifth inning while adding four more in the sixth inning to pull out the one-run victory.
Whitley County recorded four extra base hits in the win (two triples and two doubles) while Matthew Wright led the way with a 2-for-4 effort that saw him drive in three runs while scoring twice.
Hunter Wilson had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while RJ Osborne finished with two hits and an RBI. Sam Harp also collected two hits and scored twice.
Bryce Anderson also turned in a two-hit effort while Mason Croley finished with a hit and an RBI while scoring three times. Bradyn Bargo had a hit and an RBI.
Bryce Anderson started the game and pitched a third of an inning, allowing one hit and four earned runs while Grant Zehr lasted two/thirds of an inning, giving up no hits or runs while striking out two batters.
RJ Osborne tossed three innings, allowing three hits, and no earned runs while striking out two batters. Bargo pitched two innings, allowing three hits, and no runs while striking out two batters.
Harp slammed the door shut in the seventh, allowing only one hit and no runs while fanning two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.