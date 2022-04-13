WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Colonels completed their two-game sweep of Williamsburg on Wednesday by handing the Yellow Jackets a 10-1 loss.
Whitley County (11-7 overall, 2-0 vs. 50th District opponents) outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-2, during the two teams’ meetings and ran its win streak to 11 games against Williamsburg. The last time the Yellow Jackets defeated the Colonels was back on April 17, 2017.
Grant Zehr turned in a dominating effort on the mound for Whitley County on Wednesday, shutting down Williamsburg (4-6, 0-2) at the plate. He scattered five hits and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out nine batters.
“We’re glad to get the win tonight,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We won a game we expected to win. We’re going to get ready for our next game, and we have to get better every day.”
The Colonels took control of the game in the first inning, scoring two runs to take an early 2-0 advantage. They added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the Yellow Jackets played a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit to 6-1. A four-run sixth inning allowed Whitley County to pull away and wrap-up the win.
Mason Croley was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Colonels while driving in a run and scoring twice. Caden Petrey delivered two hits and two RBI while Tyler Rose had a hit and drove in two runs while crossing home plate twice. Matthew Wright finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored while Zehr added a hit and drove in a run. Andrew Stack also had a hit in the win.
Landon Walker and John Davis both finished with two hits apiece for Williamsburg while Isaiah Sizemore had a hit. Austin Rice finished with the Yellow Jackets’ lone RBI.
Whitley County will be back in action Friday at home against Jackson County (6 p.m.) while Williamsburg travels to play Jackson County on Friday at 6 p.m.
