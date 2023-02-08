WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Swords’ first year as head coach of the Whitley County Colonels can already be called a success, and the season isn’t even over yet.
Swords’ Colonels continue to reach goals set during the preseason, and they’ve established themselves as not only a contender in the 50th District, but 13th Region, too.
Whitley County accomplished another goal on Tuesday when the Colonels swept 50th District rival Williamsburg for the first time since the 2015-16 season with a 87-78 decision.
Jamie Fuson scored a game-high 27 points while teammates Brayden Mahan (22 points), Ashton Reynolds (16 points), and Bryce Anderson (11 points) also scored in double figures.
“Good win for our squad,” Swords said. “Had a bunch of guys play outstanding. But I thought Jamie and JP really controlled the boards for us tonight.
“That’s the first season sweep for our squad over Williamsburg since 2015-16,” he added. “That moves us to 11-3 in the region, and 3-3 in the district. The last three years combined, we were 12-36 in the region and 3-18 in the district, so it is a testament to our kids to get to those records. Have a ton of respect for them and proud to be a Colonel.”
Jerrod Roark led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points while Henry Bowling finished with 18 points. Ryder Akins and Cooper Prewitt each scored 11 points apiece.
Whitley County will be back in action Friday on the road against Campbell County, Tennessee. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Williamsburg will travel to play Pineville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.