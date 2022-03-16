A late-inning rally from the Rockcastle County Rockets gave the Whitley County Colonels their first loss of the year on Tuesday night.
Whitley County seemingly controlled the game throughout the seven innings played, but a walk drawn from Rockcastle’s Noah Fain sent home the game-winning run, giving the Colonels the 4-3 loss.
Despite the loss, the Colonels outplayed Rockcastle in just about every aspect of the game. Whitley County collected five hits on the night, led by Caden Petrey with two home runs and three runs batted in on the night. Mason Croley added a double, while Logan Bennett and Tyler Rose each singled once. Rose also scored one run for the Colonels.
Petrey also starred on the mound for Whitley County. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, while striking out seven. Grant Zehr came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh.
Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope praised Petrey for his performance on Tuesday, but said his team has to do more to win close games.
“Caden Petrey had an outstanding game tonight for us. He pitched well and had some really good at bats,” said Shope. “We have to follow his intensity. I have to do a better job at getting us better. It’s early in the season and we’ve got a lot to improve on.”
The Colonels opened the game with a 1-0 lead when Petrey opened the game with a home run in the first at-bat.
Rockcastle responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to go up 2-1, and then added another run in the bottom of the second inning to go up 3-1.
Rose started off the third inning by reaching base on an error. After the next batter struck out, Petrey stepped up to the plate and belted his second home run over the left field fence to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the third.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh inning when Rockcastle had bases loaded with just one out, and drew a walk to send the winning run home.
Shope said that his team will have to move forward past the loss and focus on taking on Frederick Douglass in their next game.
“We’re going to go to work. We had too many physical and mental errors to overcome. The schedule is not forgiving. Next up is the fourth ranked team in the state,” said Shope. “We’re going to be better because of our schedule if we tighten up our belts and go to work. I love that our guys get to see some really good baseball teams. We’re getting ready to find out what we’re made of.”
