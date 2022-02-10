WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Colonels are finishing the regular season strong after a 66-52 win over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Thursday in the 50th District matchup.
It was the second time this season that the teams have met. In the first meeting, back on January 16, the Yellow Jackets bested Whitley County, taking the 68-56 victory, when the Colonels were in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.
Whitley County avenged that loss on Thursday, and are now winners of three of their past four games, with four straight home games left to end the regular season.
Whitley County Coach Austin Horn said it was great to get another district win and was happy with the way his team played and executed the game plan.
“It was a great win for our guys against a good opponent in Williamsburg. Our guys played well defensively and played smart offensively, which resulted in the win tonight,” said Horn. “I'm proud of the way our boys competed and executed.”
After taking a 21-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Colonels never really looked back. Williamsburg cut the lead to 33-27 at the half, setting themselves up for a run in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets stormed back in the third quarter. Whitley County led 40-36 midway through the period, but the Colonels scored five straight and pulled away for a 47-41 lead heading into the fourth.
With 5:55 left in the game, Williamsburg pulled within two, cutting the lead to 47-45. After a timeout from Horn, the Colonels went on an 8-0 run to take a 55-45 lead, eventually pulling away to take the 66-52 win.
Yellow Jackets Coach Eric Swords said a bad night of shooting and a lack of chemistry was what cost his team a win on Thursday.
“It was a tough loss for us. We have been struggling shooting the ball as of late and that continued tonight,” said Swords. “We just have to find some continuity and we got five games to fix it before the district.”
With the win, Whitley County improved to 10-13 on the year. They will take on Lynn Camp at home on Friday. Williamsburg will take on Pineville on Friday.
