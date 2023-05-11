SOMERSET — Whitley County notched its 10th win in a row, and 18th during its past 19 games by defeating Southwestern, 14-0, on Thursday.
The Colonels (30-3) have win streaks of 10, eight (twice), and four games this season, and have now recorded their eighth shutout.
Jeremy Shope once again received another solid pitching effort from his staff as Grant Zehr got the win, tossing three scoreless innings while striking out two batters. Mason Croley surrendered one hit and allowed no earned runs, and finished with two strikeouts.
Whitley County put the game out of reach quickly, scoring six runs in both the second and third innings. The Colonels added two more runs in the fifth inning to make the score, 14-0.
“Great offensive night for us,” Shope said. “They had their ace on the mound and we hit it well. Good sign to see some of our guys get going offensively. Zehr and Croley both got some light work heading into postseason. They were both really good tonight. No walks for the game and we played good defense.”
Sam Harp went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored while Bryce Anderson finished with a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Croley had a hit and two RBI while Zehr finished with a hit and two RBI.
Matthew Wright had two hits and two runs scored while RJ Osborne finished with two hits and one run scored.
Tyler Rose had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Shane Parker drove in a run and scored twice.
