MOUNT VERNON — You can’t keep a good team down for long. Case in point, the Whitley County Colonels.
Jeremy Shope’s squad trailed 5-0 entering the fourth inning before exploding for seven runs while adding a run in the sixth inning, and four more runs in the seventh inning to hand the Rockets a 12-5 loss.
The win improves the Colonels to 24-3 while moving their win streak to three games.
“We started off sluggish to start the game,” Shope said. “We’ve had a few days off from playing and practicing. I challenged them in the fourth and they responded with a seven spot. Their ace was on the mound and had been in control early in the game. We finished with 17 hits. Great offensive showing by our guys.”
Grant Zehr and Braydn Bargo each got some pitching in on Monday. Zehr tossed the first six innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while finishing with six strikeouts. Bargo pitched an inning of scoreless and hitless ball while striking out a batter.
RJ Osborne turned in a stellar game, going 5-for-5 with four RBI and one run scored.
Sam Harp was 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored twice while Mason Croley was 3-for-5 with an RBI while he scored twice.
Bryce Anderson finished with two hits while Hunter Wilson had a hit and three RBI.
Shane Parker had a hit and a run scored while Tyler Rose had a hit and scored twice. Matthew Wright also finished with a hit.
