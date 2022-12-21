DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels were able to enjoy some fun in the sun, and success on the hardwood this week, by capping off their play in the Lopez Holiday Classic with a convincing 65-32 win over Florida’s Trinity Prep.
The Colonels posted a 1-1 mark during their stay in the Sunshine State, and will now focus on next week’s Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational.
Whitley County (7-2) will open up play in the CFIT against Knoxville Catholic on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
“Extremely proud of our guys,” Swords said. “That is the best we have played all season, offensively, sharing, and great defensive energy. We hit a lot of threes in the first half. Our defensive energy was there start to finish. We end our pre-Christmas play at 7-2. We are heading back early to try and beat the bad weather coming back home.”
Swords’ squad didn’t have any trouble with Trinity Prep. The Colonels built a 16-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter behind Ethan Keene’s two 3-pointers. Keene finished with nine points.
The Colonels hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 33-15 before taking a commanding, 58-26, advantage into the fourth quarter.
Brayden Mahan led Whitley County with 14 points while Jamie Fuson followed with 13 points. Ashton Reynolds added 11 points while Bryce Anderson, and Evan Ellis scored six points apiece.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Mark it down as a learning experience.
The Whitley County Colonels held a late lead against Florida’s Gateway High School but couldn’t hold on, dropping a 62-57 decision during Tuesday’s Lopez Holiday Classic.
The loss snapped the Colonels’ five-game win streak while dropping them to 6-2 overall.
“We played a really athletic and quick team,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “We got down big in the first half, but battled back to take the lead late.
“I’m proud of our guys for hanging tough and battling back,” he added. “We had a chance to put the game away when we had a lead late but just couldn’t get one to go in. One-possession game late, 3/3 on loose balls for them. Great competition for us, got to build from the positives and correct some of the things we didn’t do well.”
Jamie Fuson continued his hot play of late, leading Whitley County with 17 points while Brayden Mahan added nine points, and Ashton Reynolds scored seven points.
The Colonels will be back in action Wednesday against Trinity Prep at 3 p.m.
