DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Mark it down as a learning experience.
The Whitley County Colonels held a late lead against Florida’s Gateway High School but couldn’t hold on, dropping a 62-57 decision during Tuesday’s Lopez Holiday Classic.
The loss snapped the Colonels’ five-game win streak while dropping them to 6-2 overall.
“We played a really athletic and quick team,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “We got down big in the first half, but battled back to take the lead late.
“I’m proud of our guys for hanging tough and battling back,” he added. “We had a chance to put the game away when we had a lead late but just couldn’t get one to go in. One-possession game late, 3/3 on loose balls for them. Great competition for us, got to build from the positives and correct some of the things we didn’t do well.”
Jamie Fuson continued his hot play of late, leading Whitley County with 17 points while Brayden Mahan added nine points, and Ashton Reynolds scored seven points.
The Colonels will be back in action Wednesday against Trinity Prep at 3 p.m.
