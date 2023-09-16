WILLIAMSBURG — For almost two quarters, Whitley County’s defense did a good job containing Bell County’s Mr. Football candidate, Daniel Thomas.
But during the game’s final 25:33, Thomas dominated rushing for more than 200 yards (unofficially), and five touchdowns, as the Bobcats fought back from a 28-18 second half deficit to knock off the Colonels, 48-42.
Whitley County’s Dee Parker had one heck of a game of his own, finishing with more than 150 rushing yards (unofficially) while finding pay dirt three times.
Bell County (5-0) struck first on its opening drive thanks to its ground attack.
Hunter Everage broke through the line for a five-yard run to give the Bobcats a 6-0 lead at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter.
Whitley County (3-2) answered with an impressive drive of its own, which was capped off by Parker’s two-yard touchdown run as the Colonels took a 7-6 edge with 2:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
After forcing a Whitley County turnover, the Bobcats managed to take advantage of the Colonels’ miscue and regained the lead after Blake Burnett found the endzone with a one-yard run, pushing Bell County’s lead to 12-7 with 8:10 left in the first half.
Whitley County countered with another scoring drive as Parker recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game, a seven-yarder, to push the Colonels back ahead, 14-12, at the 4:25 mark of the second quarter.
It didn’t take Bell County long to answer.
The Bobcats marched downfield and found paydirt for the third time, as Thomas scored on a 29-yard run to give his team an 18-14 advantage at the 1:33 mark of the first half.
The road didn’t last long, though.
Parker managed to race 56 yards and record his third rushing touchdown to give Whitley County a 21-18 advantage at halftime.
The Colonels came out in the second half just like they did in the first, putting together a drive while finding the end zone.
Whitley County quarterback Tye Hamblin converted a fourth and goal situation with a one-yard touchdown run at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter, pushing the Colonels’ lead to 28-18.
Bell County answered on its ensuing offensive drive as Thomas scored on a 10-yard run while adding the two-point conversion cut Whitley County’s lead to 28-26 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Thomas was able to push the Bobcats on top with a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:00 remaining in regulation while giving his team a 32-28 lead during the progress. Burnett’s pass to Hayden Dameron in the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt increased Bell County’s lead to 34-28.
Thomas continued to out on a show in the second half, his six-yard touchdown run, and fourth of the contest, increased Bell County’s lead to 40-28 while Burnett and Dameron hooked up again on another two-point conversion to make the score, 42-28, with 8:23 remaining.
An interception led to Thomas’ fifth rushing touchdown, a three-yarder, as Bell County’s lead grew to a commanding 48-28 advantage with 5:04 left.
Whitley County’s Hunter Smith answered with a one-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining to make the score, 48-35.
Hamblin added a touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining to cut the Colonels’ deficit to 48-42, but couldn’t get any closer.
The Colonels will have next week off while the Bobcats will travel to face McCreary Central.
