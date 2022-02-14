After ending last week with a disappointing loss to Lynn Camp on Friday, the Whitley County Colonels bounced back with a decisive win over Leslie County at home on Monday night.
Whitley County rolled past the Eagles in a 66-40 blowout victory. The 26-point win was their largest scoring margin of the year since they defeated Apollo 69-39 back in December.
The Colonels struggled in the month of January, but have started to piece things together as the regular season comes to a close. Whitley County lost eighth-straight games through the first three weeks of 2022, but have won four of their last six and are playing their best basketball of the season.
During their winning stretch they have picked up two district wins against South Laurel and Williamsburg.
Coach Austin Horn said Monday night’s win over Leslie County was a great effort from the whole team. Horn said that setting the tone early was the key.
“It was a good win for our guys. We came out and set the tempo early, jumping out to a big lead and being able to create turnovers and get into transition,” said Horn. “I was proud of the ways our guys set the tone.”
After taking a 51-12 lead at the half, Whitley County continued to dominate the game. Horn looked to his bench early in the second half and the Colonels were up 62-22 at the end of the third.
Whitley County had their reserves in the game for the entire fourth quarter, only scoring four points. Leslie County was able to outscore the Colonels 18-4 in the final period, but Whitley County still cruised to the 66-40 blowout win.
Horn said he loved to see his defense play the way they did on Monday and they will have to continue that to play their best down the stretch.
“The win came off our defense which is where we have to win ball games. It was a great game for all of our guys to get playing time tonight,” said Horn. “We have to get back to work and get prepared for a good Jackson County team coming to our house on Thursday. I’m proud of our guys.”
Whitley improved to 12-14 with the win and will host Jackson County at home on Thursday.
