OWENSBORO — Whitley County’s run at the Kentucky 2A State championship came to an end in the title game on Sunday.
The Colonels (21-3) advanced to the title game against Warren East by defeating DeSales earlier Sunday, 7-0, but couldn’t push enough runs across home plate in the title game, losing 2-1.
“Very proud of this team,” Shope said. “They compete day in and day out. It was just one of those games when he hit it hard it was right at them. Hats off to Warren East for pitching it well and playing solid defense. We also pitched it well and played good defense. A couple things we didn’t execute hurt us. Those little things are bigger when you're not scoring runs. At the end of the day, we played for a 2A state championship that many teams did not get to experience. We will be better because of it.”
Both teams brought impressive winning streaks into the matchup with Whitley County’s at nine games while the Raiders had won eight in a row.
Warren East did just enough to extend its win streak after scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Raiders scored a run to take a 1-0 lead. Whitley County answered with a run of its own after Bryce Anderson’s run-scoring hit tied the game at one apiece in the top of the sixth inning.
The Colonels were limited to only five hits, and the only other time they’d scored less than three runs this season was a 3-1 loss to Ballard on April 6. They also committed two errors witch led to an unearned run scoring.
Matthew Wright led the Colonels with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while Anderson finished with a hit, and an RBI. Shane Parker had a hit, and scored once while Sam Harp finished with a hit.
Brady Bargo started on the mound, pitching 4 1/3 of an inning, allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out two batters. Tyler Rose pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits.
Sunday’s Game
Kentucky 2A State Semifinals
Whitley County 7, DeSales 0
Grant Zehr was almost untouchable during his four-hit shutout of DeSales in Sunday’s Kentucky 2A State Tournament semifinals.
Zehr allowed only four hits, and seven base runners total while striking out nine batters during Whitley County’s 7-0 win.
The Colonels would be back in action later in the title game against Warren East, who defeated Harrison County, 4-2, earlier Sunday.
Whitley County scored four runs in the third inning while adding three insurance runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win.
Bryce Anderson turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run, and scoring once. Sam Harp delivered two hits, an RBI, and one run scored while Hunter Wilson finished with two hits, and one run scored. Mason Croley continued to swing a red-hot bat. He finished with a hit, three RBI, and scored once while Matthew Wright delivered a run scoring hit, and Andrew Stack scored once.
