WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s bats remained red-hot for the third consecutive game during Friday’s 11-4 win over Jackson County.
The Colonels (12-7) have outscored their opponents, 35-6, during their past three games and have scored at least 10 runs in each of the contests.
Whitley County received pitching efforts from Bryce Anderson, Mason Croley, and Sam Harp during the win. Anderson received the victory after tossing five innings while allowing only two hits and one run. He finished with nine strikeouts, Croley logged one inning, surrendering three hits, and three earned runs while striking out one batter. Harp pitched a scoreless inning while allowing only one base runner.
The Colonels held a slim 3-1 advantage before scoring a run apiece in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-1 lead.
Jackson County added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to make the score, 5-4 before Whitley County put the game out of reach with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Caden Petrey delivered a home run, finishing 3-for-5 at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring once. Mason Croley delivered a triple and finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Sam Harp had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Anderson finished with two hits and one run scored while Trevor Downs had a hit and an RBI. Logan Bennett also finished with a hit.
