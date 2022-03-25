WILLIAMSBURG — A strong first inning propelled the Whitley County Colonels to a win over the Southwestern Pulaski Warriors on Thursday night.
The Colonels used a 13-hit performance to take a 13-2 win over Southwestern in just five innings. The 13 runs scored is the highest scoring output that Whitley Count has had so far this season.
Coach Jeremy Shope said he got a great effort at the plate from his entire lineup, which led to double-digit runs in the win.
“It was a good win for our team tonight,” said Shope. “We were able to swing it throughout the lineup which helps put up some runs.”
Four different players saw time on the mound for the Colonels. RJ Osborne pitched two and one-third innings, picking up the win. He allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters. Mason Croley pitched one inning, Luke Lambdin pitched one and one-third, and Sam Harp pitched one-third of an inning.
Shope said that in the 11-run blowout win, he was able to get some younger players sometimes pitching, and thought each of them turned in good performances.
“Two of our young guys were able to get some time on the mound,” said Shope. “I’m proud of how they handled it.”
Whitley County (3-2) wasted no time getting off to a hot start. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to all but put the game away early.
Caden Petrey opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single from Matthew Wright. A single by Sam Harp at the next at-bat scored both Petrey and Wright to give the Colonels an early 2-0 lead. Sam Harp, Bryce Anderson, Trevor Downs, and Brayden Mahan also had hits in the inning.
The Colonels made it through their lineup in the first inning, with Petrey and Wright both reaching base again on singles. Petrey scored his second run of the inning to close out the scoring, putting Whitley County ahead 8-0.
After Southwestern scored a run in the top of the second, Whitley County added three more runs in the bottom of the inning to take an 11-1 lead. The Warriors scored again in the top of the fourth, cutting the lead to 11-2, but two more runs from Whitley County in the bottom of the fifth ended the game on the 10- run rule.
